Ministers to discuss no-deal Brexit ‘bailout plans’ in event of no deal

The Government will discuss plans to support companies that could struggle in the event of a no-deal Brexit. The Times reports that the Government has drawn up a list of companies – including some of those in the construction and manufacturing sectors – which it believes could be financially exposed in any volatility following the UK leaving the EU without a deal. Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Brexit war cabinet is expected to discuss the bailout plans, known as Operation Kingfisher, next week.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

It comes as gross domestic product (GDP) decreased by 0.2% between April and June, according to figures released on Friday by the Office for National Statistics (ONS). Chancellor Sajid Javid said he is “not expecting” there to be a recession. The UK’s economy shrank for the first time since 2012 in the second quarter of this year, as the manufacturing and construction sectors both slumped. The technical definition of a recession is two consecutive quarters of negative economic growth. Mr Javid said the reason for “volatility” was uncertainty about Brexit, which could be resolved by leaving the EU on October 31. Asked if the growth figures signalled the UK was heading towards a recession, Mr Javid told Channel 4 News: “I don’t accept that for a single second.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.