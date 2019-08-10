More showers on the way but winds easing

Winds easing on Sunday, but more showers on the way.

This Evening and Tonight:Mostly dry in the south with winds slowly easing. Further north, showers will continue overnight, with some fog on windward coasts and hills. The showers will occasionally be heavy, especially across northwest England,North Wales and parts of Scotland.

Sunday:Sunny spells and scattered showers, turning heavy and thundery in places. Southern and central Scotland and northern England will see a more prolonged spell of rain. Less windy than Saturday.

Outlook for Monday to Wednesday:Sunny spells and scattered showers on Monday and Tuesday, with a spell of wet and windy weather possibly moving in from the west on Wednesday. Feeling fresher than recently.