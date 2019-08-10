Gunman arrested after one injured at shooting in Norway mosque

A gunman who opened fire at a mosque in Norway has been arrested.

The Oslo police department said one person sustained minor injuries during the incident Al-Noor Islamic centre in Baerum, 12 miles from the Norwegian capital.

The suspect is now in custody and no-one else is thought to be involved in the shooting, which took place at around 4pm on Saturday.

In a tweet on Saturday, Oslo operations centre tweeted: “There has been a shooting episode inside the mosque.