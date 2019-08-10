- ITV Report
Gunman arrested after one injured at shooting in Norway mosque
A gunman who opened fire at a mosque in Norway has been arrested.
The Oslo police department said one person sustained minor injuries during the incident Al-Noor Islamic centre in Baerum, 12 miles from the Norwegian capital.
The suspect is now in custody and no-one else is thought to be involved in the shooting, which took place at around 4pm on Saturday.
In a tweet on Saturday, Oslo operations centre tweeted: “There has been a shooting episode inside the mosque.
”One person is shot. Unknown extent of injury. A perpetrator has been arrested. The police are at the scene.
“Nothing indicates that there have been more people involved.”
Local newspaper Budstikka quoted a mosque board member, Irfan Mushtaq, as saying the gunman wore a helmet and a uniform.
The shooting took place at around 4pm local time on Saturday, on the day before the holiest Islamic day, Eid-al-Adha or “Feast of the Sacrifice”.