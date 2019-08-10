Advertisement

Gunman arrested after one injured at shooting in Norway mosque

Police attend the scene after a shooting inside the al-Noor Islamic centre mosque in Baerum outside Oslo. Credit: AP

A gunman who opened fire at a mosque in Norway has been arrested.

The Oslo police department said one person sustained minor injuries during the incident Al-Noor Islamic centre in Baerum, 12 miles from the Norwegian capital.

The suspect is now in custody and no-one else is thought to be involved in the shooting, which took place at around 4pm on Saturday.

In a tweet on Saturday, Oslo operations centre tweeted: “There has been a shooting episode inside the mosque.

Police and other emergency services at the scene after the shooting Credit: Fredrik Hagen/AP

”One person is shot. Unknown extent of injury. A perpetrator has been arrested. The police are at the scene.

“Nothing indicates that there have been more people involved.”

Local newspaper Budstikka quoted a mosque board member, Irfan Mushtaq, as saying the gunman wore a helmet and a uniform.

The shooting took place at around 4pm local time on Saturday, on the day before the holiest Islamic day, Eid-al-Adha or “Feast of the Sacrifice”.