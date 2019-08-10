- ITV Report
Police officer stabbed with machete in Leyton released from hospital
The police officer attacked with a machete after he stopped a van driver in east London has been released from hospital.
PC Stuart Outten, 28, suffered severe head and hand injuries after he stopped a van suspected of having no insurance just after midnight on Thursday.
Despite receiving the serious injuries, PC Outten managed to Taser the suspect before he was apprehended by arriving officers.
PC Outten was treated by colleagues and paramedics in Leyton High Road before being taken to hospital.
The Metropolitan Police confirmed he had been allowed home after receiving treatment on Saturday.
Muhammad Rodwan, 56, appeared in court charged with the attempted murder of Pc Outten and possession of an offensive weapon.
Rodwan, from Luton, was remanded in custody ahead of his next appearance at the Old Bailey on September 6.
In a statement issued by the Metropolitan Police, PC Outten’s family said: “We have been overwhelmed by the amount of support we have received from the public, Stuart’s colleagues and the wider policing family.”
They said they were “proud” of the bravery PC Outten showed during the incident.