Police officer seriously injured after being run over by suspected car thief in Birmingham

A police officer has been seriously injured after being run over by a suspected car thief in Birmingham.

West Midlands Police said the traffic officer was in Moorcroft Road, Moseley at 4.45pm on Saturday having traced a stolen Range Rover Sport taken minutes earlier from a female shopper.

As the officer tried arrest the suspect, he was punched to the ground. The suspect then stole the policeman's patrol car and ran him over as he fled the scene.

The suspect drove the marked police vehicle for around a mile onto Ladypool Road, where he abandoned the vehicle and tried to steal another car.

Armed police surrounded the suspect before he was Tasered and arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

The officer is being treated in hospital for injuries to the head and pelvis.

