Travel misery as strong winds and flooding bring rail services to a halt

Railway passengers across the UK are feeling the effects of unseasonable weather conditions battering the country.

Trains have been brought to a halt after trees were sent crashing down on to railway lines, with the main line between Scotland and north-west England blocked by flooding.

The Met Office has issued yellow weather warnings for wind across much of the country for Saturday, as low pressure bring conditions more akin to autumn than August.

Network Rail has imposed speed restrictions on many routes, particularly in coastal areas, where wind speeds are forecast to hit 60mph.

It urged passengers to check for updates before they travel.

It comes after an evening of rail misery as a power cut saw services badly affected.

An investigation into the blackout has been launched.