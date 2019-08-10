Ukip elect Richard Braine as new party leader

The party's west London chairman takes over from Gerard Batten, who stood down after the party's poor performance at the European Elections.

In a ballot of members, Mr Braine received 53 per cent of the vote - more than double his closest rival.

Ukip has elected Richard Braine as the new leader of the party.

Freddy Vachha was second with 20%, followed by Ben Walker on 14% and former deputy leader Mike Hookem on 13%.

Just 5,539 votes were cast, which equates to just a quarter of the party membership.

Mr Braine, the party's west London chairman takes over from Gerard Batten, who stood down after the party's poor performance at the European Elections.

The former leader had endorsed Mr Braine, who was favourite to take over.

Mr Batten had been barred from standing again in the leadership contest by the party's national executive committee.

His leadership had become embroiled in controversy after taking on English Defence League founder Tommy Robinson as an adviser.