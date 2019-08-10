Windy conditions, thunderstorms and heavy rain expected on Saturday

Unseasonably windy and unsettled weather will continue to move across the British Isles on Saturday.

A yellow weather warning for wind is in place for England and Wales. The same level of alert stands for much of Scotland and Northern Ireland, but for thunderstorms.

It will be cloudy in the north, with scattered showers.

Heavy and thundery downpours are expected in the afternoon and evening. Very strong south-westerly winds are forecast, especially in the south.

Into the evening, the Met Office predicts it will be bright but very windy for Wales, central and southern England.

It will be mostly cloudy with thundery showers across Scotland, Northern Ireland and northern England.

Through the night, heavy showers will sink southwards to affect all areas but the far south of England. Very strong winds are expected to continue.

Maximum temperatures are expected to be 24C (75F).