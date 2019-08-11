Federal probe launched into Jeffrey Epstein death

Jeffrey Epstein was found dead on Saturday. Credit: PA

US federal investigators have launched a probe into the death of financier Jeffrey Epstein, following his apparent suicide in his prison cell. Epstein, who was accused of orchestrating a sex trafficking ring and sexually abusing dozens of underage girls, was found on Saturday morning unresponsive in his cell at the Metropolitan Correctional Centre, according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons. He was later pronounced dead at New York Presbyterian-Lower Manhattan Hospital. Epstein had been placed on suicide watch after he was found a little over two weeks ago with bruising on his neck, according to a person familiar with the matter. But he was taken off the watch at the end of July.

The Manhattan Correctional Centre where financier Jeffrey Epstein was found dead Credit: Bebeto Matthews/AP

Attorney General William Barr, calling for an investigation by the FBI and the Justice Department’s inspector general’s office, said he was “appalled” to learn of Epstein’s death while in federal custody. “Mr Epstein’s death raises serious questions that must be answered,” Mr Barr said in a statement. Epstein, 66, had been denied bail and faced up to 45 years behind bars on federal sex trafficking and conspiracy charges. He had pleaded not guilty and was awaiting trial. The federal investigation into the allegations remains ongoing, US Attorney Geoffrey Berman said. He noted that the indictment against Epstein includes a conspiracy charge, suggesting others could face charges in the case.

