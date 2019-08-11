- ITV Report
Five children die in Pennsylvania daycare centre fire
Five children have died in a fire in a daycare centre in Pennsylvania, police have said.
An eight-month-old baby was the youngest victim and the oldest is a seven-year-old, Chief Guy Santone of the Erie Fire Department confirmed.
He said seven people had to be rescued from the house in Erie.
The fire broke out in the early hours of Sunday morning and was reported at about 1.15am local time (6.15am BST).
The Erie Regional Chamber and Growth Partnership lists a daycare at the fire address.
Erie Police Chief Dan Spizarny told the Erie Times-News that detectives are working to determine whether any of the victims were staying at the daycare.
A woman who lives at the house was flown to a local hospital for treatment, Chief Fire Inspector John Widomski told The Erie Times-News.
Mr Santone told the paper that a neighbour was also injured.
Erie Firefighters wrote in a post on Facebook on Sunday afternoon: "Erie News Now has unfortunately reported that four of the infants rescued from the fire on West 11th Street have passed.
"One infant remains in critical condition and a Mother has been flown to Pittsburgh.
"We offer our deepest sympathies to all effected by this horrible tragedy and we keep the survivors in our thoughts and prayers."
In a further post on Sunday evening, they added: "Tragically, the fifth child rescued has passed."