Five children die in Pennsylvania daycare centre fire

Five children have died in a fire in a daycare centre in Pennsylvania, police have said.

An eight-month-old baby was the youngest victim and the oldest is a seven-year-old, Chief Guy Santone of the Erie Fire Department confirmed.

He said seven people had to be rescued from the house in Erie.

The fire broke out in the early hours of Sunday morning and was reported at about 1.15am local time (6.15am BST).

The Erie Regional Chamber and Growth Partnership lists a daycare at the fire address.

Erie Police Chief Dan Spizarny told the Erie Times-News that detectives are working to determine whether any of the victims were staying at the daycare.