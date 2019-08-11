Man charged with attempted murder after police officer run over with own car

A man has been charged with attempted murder after a police officer was run over in Birmingham.

Mubashar Hussain, 29, formerly of Sherwood Road in Hall Green will appear at Birmingham Magistrates’ Court on Monday accused of a host of offences relating to the incident on Saturday.

The traffic officer had attempted to pull over a suspected stolen car in Moorcroft Road, Moseley, and was “violently assaulted and punched to the ground”.

He was then run over by a man who got behind the wheel of the officer’s marked patrol car.

The officer – who has worked with West Midlands Police for almost 20 years – was taken to hospital in critical condition and while his injuries are no longer life-threatening, West Midlands police say they could be life-changing.

The married 42-year-old suffered a broken pelvis as well as head, abdominal and other internal injuries and underwent surgery on Saturday and Sunday.

Hussain, who was arrested on Saturday in the Sparkbrook area, is also charged with causing serious injury by dangerous driving, a separate count of dangerous driving, wounding another officer who suffered a cut arm, four counts of assaulting other PCs, driving while disqualified, motoring offences and two car thefts.