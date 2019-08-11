Mind your own business, China tells Dominic Raab after Hong Kong call

Foreign secretary Dominic Raab has been told to stop interfering in Hong Kong’s affairs by Beijing after calling for an independent investigation into recent violence in the region. Mr Raab spoke with Hong Kong chief executive Carrie Lam and stressed the need for “meaningful political dialogue, and a fully independent investigation into recent events as a way to build trust” in the territory. The former British colony has been the site of widespread protests in recent months which began with a campaign against a controversial extradition bill and has gone on to include a push for electoral reforms in the Chinese territory.

Hua Chunying, a spokeswoman for the Chinese foreign ministry, said the days where Britain ruled Hong Kong were “long gone”. She told reporters: “The UK has no sovereignty, jurisdiction or right of supervision over Hong Kong. “Affairs of Hong Kong brook no foreign interference. “It is simply wrong for the British government to directly call Hong Kong’s Chief Executive to exert pressure. “The Chinese side seriously urges the UK to stop its interference in China’s internal affairs and stop making random and inflammatory accusations on Hong Kong.”

A protester waves a colonial British-era Hong Kong flag Credit: Vincent Thian/AP