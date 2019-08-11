No end in sight for Hong Kong protests as further rallies staged

Protesters spilled out into the streets in two parts of Hong Kong on Sunday, blocking traffic and setting up the latest potential showdowns with police.

A large group of mostly young protesters marched down the middle of Hennessey Road, a main shopping street in the Causeway Bay area, as a rally was held in nearby Victoria Park.

Many wore face masks to shield their identities, and a few had helmets.

Others just carried backpacks and wore the black T-shirts that have become their uniform.

Across Victoria Harbour, protesters wearing gas masks and other protective gear gathered outside a police station in Cheung Sha Wan in Kowloon, where another march was under way.

A few officers also wearing protective gear looked down at the protesters from above a tall wall around the station.