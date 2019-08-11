PM extends police stop-and-search powers in bid to ‘come down hard’ on crime

Boris Johnson has vowed to “come down hard” on crime as he announced an extension of police stop-and-search powers and tougher sentences for violent criminals. The Prime Minister said he was determined to tackle rising levels of knife crime amid the impression of a growing “culture of insolence” among “thugs” who believed they could act with impunity. At the same time, he said the Government would be investing £2.5 billion in creating 10,000 new prison places to ensure serious violent and sexual offenders got the sentence they deserved. Since taking office last month, Mr Johnson has already set out plans to recruit another 20,000 police officers over the next three years.

Police stop-and-search powers are to be extended Credit: Joe Giddens/PA

But shadow home security Diane Abbott said extending Section 60 stop and search powers over the summer is a “tried and tested recipe for unrest, not violence reduction”. His latest announcement will be seen as further evidence that he is preparing the ground for an autumn general election amid continuing deadlock in Parliament over Brexit. It comes just days after a police officer received multiple stab wounds after being attacked with a machete in east London. Writing in The Mail on Sunday, the Prime Minister said the “first duty” of any government was to protect the public. “We have the impression of a growing culture of insolence on the part of the thugs; and in the face of that sense of impunity – entirely misplaced – I believe the British public knows instinctively what we must do,” he said. “We need to come down hard on crime. That means coming down hard on criminals. We need to reverse the balance of fear. I want the criminals to be afraid – not the public.” Under the Government’s plans, an existing pilot project, which allows police to deploy stop-and-search powers in an area without the authorisation of a senior officer, will be extended to cover an additional 8,000 officers in England and Wales.

