Second teenager rescued from Clacton sea dies two days after his sister

Emergency services at the scene on Thursday. Credit: Daniel Kingham

An 18-year-old man who got into difficulty in the sea in Clacton has died two days after his sister. Essex Police said Haider Shamas died on Saturday, two days after he and his sister Malika, and a third relative, were rescued from the sea near Clacton Pier. Floral tributes have been attached to railings by the beach in memory of the siblings from Luton. A 15-year-old relative of the pair who was also rescued from the sea and is expected to make a full recovery.

The teenagers got into difficulty near Clacton Pier. Credit: PA

Becky Bryant, a carer from Wivenhoe, said the three teenagers were with a group of up to 30 people at the beach. The incident happened little more than a year after 15-year-old Ben Quartermaine drowned near the pier.

Ben Quartermaine died after getting into difficulty whilst in water near to Clacton Pier in 2018. Credit: PA

Acting Detective Superintendent Paul Wells said on Thursday that several members of the public aided the rescue effort and two other people were also treated at the beach, but did not need to be taken to hospital. Witnesses described “distressing” scenes as lifeguards and paramedics scrambled to help the three teenagers after they were spotted struggling near Marine Parade at about 1.40pm on Thursday.

Witnesses said the teenagers who got into difficulty in the sea were part of a group of around 30 people. Credit: Daniel Kingham