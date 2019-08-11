Showers being confined to southern Scotland

Tonight: Daytime showers and rain slowly becoming confined to parts of far Southern Scotland, far Northern England and the Southwest. The wind will continue to ease. Cooler than previous night.

Monday: Sunshine and scattered showers, heaviest and most frequent in the north. Some places staying dry, though the risk of thundery showers in the far south.

Outlook for Tuesday to Thursday: Sunshine and showers again on Tuesday. A spell, of more persistent rain on Wednesday with windy conditions in the south. Thursday sees a return to sunny spells and showers.