£100,000 donated in hunt for missing teenager Nora Quoirin as biggest search team yet continues hunt

More than £100,000 has been donated to help the family of a vulnerable London teenager missing for more than a week in Malaysia.

Nora Quoirin vanished from her hotel room in a jungle resort last Sunday.

A team of more than 300 search and rescue personnel have been looking for her since, trawling dense forest and playing her mother's voice over loudspeakers in a bid to find her.

Nora's family have said that she has learning difficulties, is not able to properly take care of herself and seems much younger than her age.

They maintain that she has been abducted, saying that she would not wander off by herself.

The fundraising page, set up by Nora's aunt, has gathered more than £91,000 in donations.

A second page, set up by her uncle to collect money in euros, now has more than £13,000 worth of donations.