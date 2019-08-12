Average wait for GP appointment breaches two-week mark for first time, according to a new survey

Pulse, a publication for GPs, surveyed 901 surgeries. Credit: PA

The average waiting time for a routine GP appointment has reached more than two weeks for the first time ever, according to a new survey. A poll of UK doctors conducted by Pulse, a publication for GPs, found that the average waiting time for patients is now almost 15 days. Out of the 901 GPs responding to the annual survey, 22% said the wait for a routine appointment was more than three weeks, while 6% said it was longer than four weeks. The survey also found that over 30% of responding GPs said their practice’s average appointment wait time was between two and three weeks, with only 20% saying the average wait was less than a week.

Labour branded the findings as “shocking, but unsurprising”, blaming the figures on “years of Tory cuts and falling GP numbers”. The Government said the poll represented a “small fraction” of GPs and pointed to NHS data showing two in three appointments take place within seven days of booking. NHS figures, published for the first time last year, showed that one in 10 patients was waiting at least three weeks to see a GP. Data released by NHS Digital revealed that in October, 2.8 million people were not seeing a doctor until at least 21 days after they had booked an appointment. However, four in 10 patients were able to book a same-day appointment, while more than two-thirds were seen within a week. Experts said the figures included patients who needed regular appointments and were likely to book ahead.

Dr Richard Vautrey, GP committee chair at the British Medical Association (BMA) – a doctors’ union, said the new survey figures highlighted “the reality of the capacity issues that many GP practices across the country are facing”. He added: “GPs’ number one priority is treating their patients and they work incredibly hard to do so, often outside of their contracted hours in practices that are understaffed. “What is clear however, is that despite the best efforts of practices, patient demand is continuing to grow and with it the rise in the number of those with increasingly complex and chronic conditions where longer and multiple appointments are necessary.”

Out of the 901 GPs responding to the annual survey, 22% said the wait for a routine appointment was more than three weeks. Credit: PA