- ITV Report
-
Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds photographed at Downing Street reception
Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds have been photographed together at an official reception in Number 10.
The Prime Minister was photographed with his partner at an event to honour hospice staff.
In a tweet, Downing Street said the reception, hosted by the Prime Minister, was a chance for Mr Johnson to pay tribute to hospice staff's “hard work, dedication and compassion”.
Pictures from the event show Mr Johnson smiling with guests wearing t-shirts emblazoned with the Noah’s Ark Children’s Hospice logo, as Ms Symonds laughs and greets visitors. In a tweet, she said it was "a privilege to meet so many inspiring people who do such incredible work".
A spokeswoman for Number 10 said: “It was a reception that the Prime Minister hosted to thank hospital staff for all their hard work.”
Earlier this year, there were concerns over the pair’s relationship following reports the police had been called after neighbours’ concerns over an alleged argument between Mr Johnson and Ms Symonds.
Mr Johnson and Ms Symonds, who live in a flat above Number 11, are the first unmarried couple to live together in Downing Street.