Boris Johnson pledges £100m investment to cut crime in jails

Boris Johnson has announced £100 million of investment to boost security and cut crime in prisons, warning that jails cannot become “factories for making bad people worse”.

The Prime Minister vowed to cease the flow of drugs, weapons and phones flooding into prisons, in a bid to cut violence inside and ensure sentences reform and rehabilitate.

But Mr Johnson’s latest spending pledge will further fuel speculation that he is preparing for an early general election amid the Brexit deadlock in Parliament.

Violence and drugs in prisons have been in the spotlight in recent times, with prison officers staging a mass walkout last year over safety concerns.

Labour accused the PM of “timidly tinkering at the edges”, saying the money falls short of the sum needed to reverse the damage caused by years of Conservative cuts.

Announcing the pledge, Mr Johnson said: “We cannot allow our prisons to become factories for making bad people worse.

“We will stop the drugs, weapons and the mobile phones coming in, so we can safeguard victims, protect staff, cut violence and make our prisons properly equipped to reform and rehabilitate.”