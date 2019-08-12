Canada teenage murder suspects ‘took their own lives’

Canadian police have said they believe two teenage fugitives suspected of killing a woman and her boyfriend as well as another man took their own lives.

The Manitoba Medical Examiner completed the post-mortems and confirmed that two bodies found last week in dense bush in northern Manitoba were 19-year-old Kam McLeod and 18-year-old Bryer Schmegelsky. A police statement said their deaths appeared to be suicide.

A manhunt for the pair had spread across three provinces and included the Canadian military. The suspects had not been seen since the burned-out car was found on July 22.

McLeod and Schmegelsky were charged with second-degree murder in the death of Leonard Dyck, a University of British Columbia lecturer whose body was found on July 19 along a highway in British Columbia.

They were also suspects in the fatal shootings of Australian Lucas Fowler and Chynna Deese of Charlotte, North Carolina, whose bodies were found on July 15 along the Alaska Highway about 300 miles from where Mr Dyck was killed.