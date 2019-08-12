This climate catastrophe is happening in front of my eyes – but a ‘great green wall’ offers some hope

Faustina Banasco reaches the depths of the dried-up river bed. Credit: ITV News

At first I couldn’t understand what the young woman was doing kneeling alone in the middle of a dry river bed. But drawing closer I realised she was using her hands to dig for water. It’s the rainy season in Ghana and this shouldn’t be happening. The young mother, Faustina Banasco, used to be able to fetch water from the River Akunle all year. But no longer.

Faustina Banasco has five children to provide for. Credit: ITV News

Now it is choked with the sandy top soil blown off the nearby fields; fields which have been stripped of trees by the local farmers who need the land to grow crops to feed their families. This is the price of deforestation. And in Northern Ghana, where most people live off the land, there is nothing to mitigate its impact. Ghana is losing forest faster than almost any other country in the world: field by field, year by year. It has lost a third of its trees in 20 years. Its population growth is also growing faster than most places too: more than 2% a year.

Ghana's population is growing while the trees are declining. Credit: ITV News

So it is grappling with less land and more people. And when that’s combined with the higher temperatures and less rainfall that climate change brings, the result is catastrophic. And in Ghana this isn’t the warnings of some dystopian future. I can see it happening in the collapsed and eroded landscape NOW. Faustina has five children to feed and provide for. Sometimes she says the hunger pangs are worse than the thirst. In the next village, the elderly chief, Apika Adudi, tells me he is “around 100”.

Apika Adudi is worried for his great grandchildren. Credit: ITV News

He says he remembers when the soil was better, and the river ran all year. Life for his 10 great grandchildren, he worries, is becoming harder when it should be easier. His 60-year-old son, Mbole Agurugo, shows me the farm he has had to abandon because nothing will grow there anymore.

Mbole Agurugo shows ITV News the land which can longer be farmed on. Credit: ITV News

His wife, Philomena, tells me she has to walk 20 miles to buy food for her five children because the soil is now so poor. Their community is trapped in a cycle of poverty – and they are ambitious to escape it. In Britain, we know that deforestation adds to the rising temperatures globally, but I am now seeing first-hand how it causes misery locally, trapping thousands in grinding poverty. The soil is now so degraded in this part of Northern Ghana because of the lack of trees, that crops are failing and the land can no longer support the increasing number of people trying to live off it.

Timber remains one of Ghana’s main exports. Credit: ITV News

“It’s an emergency - a natural disaster. But because it unfolds slowly it isn’t getting the attention it needs,” says one of the workers from Tree Aid, a British charity encouraging tree planting around the world. It is an effort supported by the British taxpayer, with the Department for International Development (Dfid) matching the Tree Aid contributions pound for pound.

Tree Aid, the charity encouraging tree planting around the world, have been part of the rejuvenation effort. Credit: ITV News

In Ghana, charity workers planted a million trees last year. In the next four months, they expect to plant another 250,000.

There is a renewed effort in the field. Credit: ITV News

Felling trees has become illegal, which is progress. Yet the attempt to halt deforestation also makes life harder for the poorest whose daily needs are acute. Many people here chop trees down for firewood or to make charcoal to sell. And the Government isn’t consistent; timber remains one of Ghana’s main exports and a new deal with China will allow the Chinese to mine for bauxite and remove millions of trees in exchange for investment in infrastructure. In the east of the country, in Iwulido, I watched as more than a hundred local volunteers planted thousands of cashew seedlings along the bank of the river Daka, in an effort to stop it running dry.

Workers sang and danced after the planting of the latest seedlings. Credit: ITV News