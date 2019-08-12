Green MP Caroline Lucas calls for an ’emergency cabinet’ of women to stop no-deal Brexit

Green Party MP Caroline Lucas has called for an all-female emergency cabinet. Credit: PA

Green Party MP Caroline Lucas is calling for leading female politicians to come together and form an all-women cabinet to prevent a “crash-out Brexit”. Ms Lucas has written to 10 other female politicians opposed to a no-deal break with the EU inviting them to form an “emergency cabinet”. She said the aim would be to secure a Commons vote of no-confidence in Boris Johnson followed by the formation of a government of national unity. Among the women she his invited to join her are Labour’s shadow foreign secretary Emily Thornberry, Liberal Democrat leader Jo Swinson and Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon.

Emily Thornberry said she did not believe Ms Lucas's plan would 'solve our country's divisions'.

Writing in The Guardian, Ms Lucas said: “We need an ’emergency cabinet’ – not to fight a Brexit war but to work for reconciliation. And I believe this should be a cabinet of women. “Why women? Because I believe women have shown they can bring a different perspective to crises, are able to reach out to those they disagree with and cooperate to find solutions. “A government of national unity must do exactly that – unite parties. "And I believe that a cross-party cabinet of women has the potential to do exactly that.” The other MPs contacted by Ms Lucas are Tory former cabinet minister Justine Greening, senior Labour backbencher Yvette Cooper, the SNP’s Kirsty Blackman, Liz Saville Roberts of Plaid Cymru, Change UK’s Anna Soubry and the independents Heidi Allen and Lady Sylvia Hermon. In response to Ms Lucas's call, Ms Thornberry said that while she will always "stand" alongside the former Green Party leader in "her fight against Brexit... I worry her proposed plan would not solve our country's divisions. "The people must have the say, not politicians from either side."

It is not known whether any of the other women has responded to Ms Lucas. Meanwhile Labour MP Clive Lewis question why there are no black and minority ethnic (BAME) women included in Ms Lucas's list. "I think this a very interesting proposal," Mr Lewis wrote. "One genuine question: Where are the BAME women politicians?" Ms Lucas replied she had selected the women she did because "they comprise the leadership/deputy leadership of the relevant parties/groupings/nations of the UK" and extended her invitation to shadow home secretary Diane Abbott.