Grouse shooting season begins on ‘Glorious Twelfth’

The UK’s grouse shooting season has officially begun, with mixed prospects as the industry recovers from a poor season last year. Monday marks the “Glorious Twelfth”, as it is known by game hunting enthusiasts. The season runs for 16 weeks to December, drawing visitors from Europe and North America. But in Scotland, many grouse moor owners will not be shooting at all this year, according to rural property consultants Galbraith. Late, heavy snow followed by very dry and hot conditions in 2018 reduced the number of the game birds successfully breeding.

A shooting party on Alvie Estate near Aviemore Credit: Jane Barlow/PA

Partner Robert Rattray said: “Those lucky enough to have a surplus of grouse will likely only be shooting a small number of days, mostly with family members and a core of regular clients. “Grouse counts have shown better conditions prevailing in the east of Scotland than the west and in some areas there is a surplus which may enable some shoot days. “The good news is that we are beginning the process of gradual restoration following last year’s wash-out.” Environmental and animal welfare campaigners say driven grouse shooting, where the birds are driven towards the hunters by beaters, is cruel and want to see it banned. They say predators such as foxes and stoats are killed to keep grouse numbers up, and have expressed concern over the disappearance of a number of birds of prey over grouse moors in recent months. Moorland groups meanwhile cite a positive social and economic impact of shooting tours, and say managed grouse moors support many other wildlife including mountain hares.

