Police warn people who mock wanted drug dealer's receding hairline they could be prosecuted

A police force in Wales which posted a wanted drug dealer's mugshot on Facebook has warned it could take action against online comments mocking his hairstyle.

Gwent Police launched an appeal in their search for Jermaine Taylor, 21 after he has breached his licence conditions.

The post had prompted hundreds of puns and memes among its 90,000 comments, after the force shared the image last week.

One contributor joked: "Push his release date back further than his hair line, that should teach him."

Another said: "Police are combing the area."