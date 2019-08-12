- ITV Report
Police warn people who mock wanted drug dealer's receding hairline they could be prosecuted
A police force in Wales which posted a wanted drug dealer's mugshot on Facebook has warned it could take action against online comments mocking his hairstyle.
Gwent Police launched an appeal in their search for Jermaine Taylor, 21 after he has breached his licence conditions.
The post had prompted hundreds of puns and memes among its 90,000 comments, after the force shared the image last week.
One contributor joked: "Push his release date back further than his hair line, that should teach him."
Another said: "Police are combing the area."
However, police later issued a follow-up statement on Facebook telling users to remember that harassing and abusing people on social media could be against the law.
The force said: "Our advice is to be as careful on social media as you would in any other form of communication.
"If you say something about someone which is grossly offensive or is of an indecent, obscene or menacing character, then you could be investigated by the police."
Taylor, from Newport, breached his licence conditions after being released from prison in December last year.
He had received a three-year sentence at Cardiff Crown Court for supplying cocaine in September 2017.
- If you have any information please call 101 quoting 1900283943 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111