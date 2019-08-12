Hong Kong airport cancels all departures after thousands of protesters descend

Hong Kong International Airport has cancelled all remaining departures for the rest of Monday, as protesters continue a fourth day of demonstrations in the terminal.

Inbound flights already in the air will be allowed to land, but planes which have not begun boarding have been grounded.

The airport said operations have been "seriously disrupted". Passengers have been advised to leave the terminal as soon as possible, as more protesters descended.

Three carriers operate direct flights to Hong Kong from the UK; Cathay Pacific, British Airways and Virgin Atlantic.

Virgin said it is monitoring the situation with regard to flights scheduled to leave later Monday.

Cathay Pacific confirmed its flights departing Hong Kong are affected, but did not elaborate on the status of inbound flights. It said it is "doing everything" it can to "minimise the impact" of the disruption to customers.

ITV News has approached British Airways for details of any anticipated disruption.

Passengers should check with their airline before departing.