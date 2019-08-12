- ITV Report
-
Hong Kong airport cancels all departures after thousands of protesters descend
Hong Kong International Airport has cancelled all remaining departures for the rest of Monday, as protesters continue a fourth day of demonstrations in the terminal.
Inbound flights already in the air will be allowed to land, but planes which have not begun boarding have been grounded.
The airport said operations have been "seriously disrupted". Passengers have been advised to leave the terminal as soon as possible, as more protesters descended.
Three carriers operate direct flights to Hong Kong from the UK; Cathay Pacific, British Airways and Virgin Atlantic.
Virgin said it is monitoring the situation with regard to flights scheduled to leave later Monday.
Cathay Pacific confirmed its flights departing Hong Kong are affected, but did not elaborate on the status of inbound flights. It said it is "doing everything" it can to "minimise the impact" of the disruption to customers.
ITV News has approached British Airways for details of any anticipated disruption.
Passengers should check with their airline before departing.
- What has been happening in Hong Kong?
Pro-democracy campaigners have been staging demonstrations across the city over the weekend, descending into violent clashes with police.
On Sunday, police fired tear gas into a railway station at Kwai Fong station.
A number of people were reportedly hurt in the clashes, including a woman who was said to have been blinded after allegedly being fired at by police.
Protesters at the airport wore eye patches as a marker of the violence.
The city is now in its tenth week of protests, which started after the government attempted to introduce an extradition bill which would mean criminal suspects could face trial in mainland China.
Since then, Hong Kong's chief executive Carrie Lam has said that the bill is "dead". The demonstrations have since morphed to include Ms Lam's resignation, democratic elections, the release of those arrested in earlier protests and an investigation into police use of force against the protesters.
No end appears to be in sight for the protests, with neither side conceding.
Beijing, which ultimately controls the semi-autonomous region, has warned protesters it is "only a matter of time" before they are punished for their dissent.
Hong Kong's flagship carrier, Cathay Pacific, is feeling the brunt of the protests.
Its share value dropped after it sided with Beijing's orders to suspend staff taking part in the protests from working on flights to mainland China.
Some 75 million people used Hong Kong Airport last year, making it the eighth busiest in the world.