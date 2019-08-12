NHS offers wearable technology to help prevent getting type 2 diabetes

Thousands of people at risk of developing type 2 diabetes will receive wearable technology to help them monitor their levels of exercise as part of efforts by the NHS to combat the condition.

The digital scheme will also give people the ability to set and monitor goals electronically, as well as access to apps where they can find educational content and advice from health coaches and online peer support groups.

The NHS said pilot programmes offering people 24/7 access to online advice had significantly boosted the numbers taking up its Diabetes Prevention Programme (DPP), which aims to stop people from contracting the disease.

“The success of the pilot’s early findings shows we are breaking new ground to help those most at risk of type 2 diabetes to literally take their health into their own hands at their own time and pace,” said Dr Jennifer Smith, diabetes programme director at Public Health England (PHE).

“Many of us use on-the-go digital technology every day and this is a fabulous next step in diabetes prevention.”

Almost seven in 10 people (68%) referred to digital schemes took part compared with about half of those offered face-to-face support, NHS England said.

It added that up to a fifth of places on the prevention programme – around 40,000 a year – would be delivered digitally, with the scheme due to be expanded this month.