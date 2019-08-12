Police officer facing 'long battle' to recovery after being run over by own patrol car named as Gareth Phillips

Gareth Phillips underwent surgery at the weekend but remains in intensive care. Credit: West Midlands Police/PA

A traffic officer who was run over while trying to stop a suspected car theft is facing a “long battle” to recover, his family have said. Pc Gareth Phillips, who underwent surgery over the weekend, remains in intensive care where his condition is said to be stable, West Midlands Police said. He was injured during a traffic stop in Birmingham on Saturday after his police car had been taken. Pc Phillips was then involved in a collision with his vehicle and at one point was pinned beneath the BMW car.

In a statement, released through the force with whom he has served almost 20 years, his family said: “We are grateful for all the messages of support that we’ve had from the police and members of the public. “Gareth is still very poorly and faces a long battle to recover. “What happened on Saturday demonstrates the dangers that officers face every day. “We’d ask for people to respect our privacy now while we as a family support Gareth over the weeks and months ahead.” Earlier, Mubashar Hussain appeared in court charged with the 42-year-old traffic officer’s attempted murder, following the incident in Moorcroft Road, Birmingham, at about 4.45pm on Saturday. The 29-year-old, who is charged with a total of 13 offences after his arrest the nearby Sparkbrook area of the city, sat in the dock of Birmingham Magistrates’ Court on Monday flanked by security officers. He spoke only to confirm his name, age and address and was told the offences were so serious they must be sent to the city’s crown court.

Police in Sparkbrook, Birmingham, after the incident unfolded Credit: Shafron Ali/PA