Rumours: Mesut Ozil to hold talks with DC United over potential move

Mesut Ozil's representatives are set to fly to America in order to hold talks with DC United about a move for the Arsenal midfielder. (Express)

Frank Lampard is ready to pursue a move for Leicester City's Ben Chilwell when Chelsea's transfer ban is listed. Leicester currently value the player at £70m. (Sun)

Paul Pogba has admitted there is a "question mark" over his future at Manchester United. (RMC - in French)

Philippe Coutinho is now set to remain at Barcelona this summer (Marca)

Dejan Lovren may still be on his way out of Liverpool this summer, with Roma still interested in the signing of the centre-back. (Corriere dello Sport - in Italian)