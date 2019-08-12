Spending on no-deal Brexit stockpiling hits £4bn, survey suggests

Households have already spent £4 billion on stockpiling goods in preparation for a possible no-deal Brexit, new research suggests.

However, the amount spent is £600 million less than in the build-up to the original March 31 deadline.

According to a survey by finance provider Premium Credit, one in five of us has started hoarding food, drinks and medicine, spending around £380 each.

The survey also found that around 800,000 people have spent more than £1,000 on stockpiling, ahead of the October 31 deadline.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said the UK will leave by then, regardless of whether a deal has been agreed with the EU.

If the UK leaves with no deal, businesses predict there will be short-term supply problems, which the Government says it is mitigating.

Similar research in the weeks leading up to the original deadline for the UK to leave the EU found that around 17% of the country spent £4.6 billion stockpiling ahead of March 31.