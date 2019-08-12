Test to better predict whether women with HPV are at risk of cervical cancer

A new test will improve the ability to predict whether women with human papillomavirus (HPV) are at risk of developing cervical cancer, scientists say.

Ninety-nine per cent of cervical cancers are caused by HPV, and more than 200 HPVs associated with varying degrees of cancer risk complicate diagnosis and treatment.

But researchers have come up with a new approach that not only detects the type of HPV infection, but also indicates precancerous marker.

The study published in The Journal of Molecular Diagnostics says the test may improve the ability to diagnose the riskiest forms of HPV infection, provide rapid results at low cost, and help avoid unnecessary diagnostic procedures.

Scientists have developed HPV RNA-Seq, a diagnostics procedure for the detection of high-risk HPV infection, and the identification of patients with lesions that are a precancerous stage of the cervix.

It combines HPV typing and cell phenotyping.