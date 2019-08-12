Thousands of bugs discovered in cows stomachs ‘could improve meat and dairy’

Meat and dairy products could be improved by thousands of bugs in cows’ stomachs that have been found by scientists using special DNA technology. Researchers at the University of Edinburgh’s Roslin Institute studied how microbes in a cow’s rumen help cattle digest and extract energy from their food. Inside the first of a cow’s four stomachs they found thousands of bacteria which are essential for livestock wellbeing and food production.

A special handheld device was then used to generate DNA and allow the team to completely sequence the genomes and shorten the data process. Professor Mick Watson, head of genetics and genomics at The Roslin Institute, said: “The cow rumen is a gift that keeps on giving. “We were surprised by how many completely new microbes we have discovered, which is far more than in our previous study. “The findings will inform studies of cow health and meat and dairy production for many years to come.” Researchers studied samples from 283 cows and identified almost 5,000 new strains of microbes and more than 2,000 novel species.

