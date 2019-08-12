UK first in line for trade deal after Brexit, US national security adviser says during London visit

The UK will be “first in line” for a trade deal with the US after Brexit – which could pursue a “sector-by-sector” deal with Britain, US national security adviser John Bolton said. Speaking following a meeting with Prime Minister Boris Johnson on a visit to London, Mr Bolton said the US could focus on certain sectors like manufacturing and car-making where the two countries may agree, and work out more complicated areas later. Mr Bolton said US trade negotiators think this is acceptable under World Trade Organisation rules. Mr Bolton also said issues like security in Iran, and fears over Huawei’s involvement in the UK’s 5G network could wait until after Brexit to be resolved.

Mr Bolton said: “A prior American president said that if the United Kingdom left the European Union, it would go to the back of the queue on trade deals. “To be clear, in the Trump administration, Britain’s constantly at the front of the trade queue, or line as we say.” Mr Bolton said the US had been “ready to negotiate” with Theresa May’s government, and said the US could do a trade deal with the UK “in pieces” on a sector-by-sector basis. He said: “We want to move very quickly. We wish we could have moved further along in this with the prior government.” He added: “We were ready to negotiate. We are ready to negotiate now.” Mr Bolton said the US could do a trade deal with the UK “in pieces” and concentrate on areas, like manufacturing and the car-making industry, they can agree on first. He said: “You could do it sector by sector, you could do it in a modular fashion in other words. “You could carve out some areas where it might be possible to reach a bilateral agreement very quickly, very straight forwardly. “That would then lock that in and when the other areas that might be more difficult were concluded later, you could combine it in one overall agreement. “So the objective is either one document or a series of agreements that would be comprehensive. “In order to expedite things and enhance the possibility for increasing the trade and investments between the two countries, doing it in a sector-by-sector approach or some other approach that the trade negotiators might agree with, we are open to that.”

US national security adviser John Bolton arrives at the Intercontinental Hotel in London Credit: Yui Mok/PA