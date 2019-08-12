UK Weather Forecast: Further spells of rain this week, and cooler than recently.

Today:A mix of sunny spells and showers today. The showers will be heavy during the morning around southeastern coasts. Elsewhere, a mainly dry and bright start, with the showers more frequent and heavy into the afternoon, possibly turning thundery.

Tonight:Some showers during the evening, particularly around coasts, but clearing to leave a mainly dry and cool night. However, heavy showers will last overnight in some places, especially northwest England.

Tuesday:A few showers to begin, but these will ease in the southwest to leave a dry afternoon. Elsewhere, the risk of showers continues into the afternoon, turning heavy in places.

Outlook for Wednesday to Friday:Wet and windy on Wednesday with coastal gales. Dry for many on Thursday, but a few showers possible. More wet and windy weather on Friday and over the weekend.