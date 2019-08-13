A man has been fatally stabbed in north-west London

A man has died following a stabbing in north-west London.

The Metropolitan Police were called to Munster Square in Camden at about 11.10pm on Monday.

The victim - whose age has not yet been released - was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said a murder investigation had been launched and that enquiries into the circumstances were ongoing.

No arrests have been made.

Any witnesses or anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting incident number CAD8433/12Aug.