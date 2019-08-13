Amber Rudd backtracks on no deal economy warnings but says she's 'not a sellout'

Amber Rudd has backtracked on previous no-deal Brexit comments, saying it's "very difficult to tell" what effect it will have on the economy.

In March the work and pensions secretary had said no deal would cause "generational damage" to the economy, but she now appears to have softened her opinion after joining Boris Johnson's Cabinet.

The minister, who originally backed remain, said a "no-deal Brexit is definitely going to be a challenge to the economy" but did not repeat previous warnings.

She added: "A no-deal Brexit would be far worse than a deal Brexit, which is why the government is so focused on trying to get that.

"But we're also putting in place a lot of preparation to make sure that should it come to that, we will have done all we can to mitigate against any difficulties."

Ms Rudd, who served in Theresa May's government, denied accusations by colleagues that she had sold out her views to retain a Cabinet position.