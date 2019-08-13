Apprentice Boys apologise over band’s uniform at parade

The Apprentice Boys have apologised for any offence caused by a band’s uniform at a parade in Londonderry.

The Clyde Valley loyalist flute band came under criticism and scrutiny after they paraded on Saturday, close to the scene of Bloody Sunday with a Parachute Regiment symbol on their uniforms.

Loyalists across Northern Ireland have been using the Parachute Regiment symbol to show support for Soldier F – the veteran Para facing prosecution for two murders and four attempted murders on Bloody Sunday in Derry in January 1972.

Members of the flute band from Larne, Co Antrim, had the insignia and the letter “F” displayed on the sleeves of their uniforms as they took part in the loyal order Apprentice Boys parade in Derry on Saturday.

In an effort to prevent a breach of the peace, a large number of police escorted the band as it made its way through the city. Later, a bus carrying the band home to Larne was stopped by officers on the outskirts of the city.