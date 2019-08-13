- ITV Report
Body found in Malaysia as search teams hunt for missing British schoolgirl Nora Quoirin
A body has been found in the search for missing British schoolgirl Nora Quoirin.
The 15-year-old, who was born with learning difficulties, was reported missing from her family's holiday resort in Malaysia more than a week ago.
Police said the body of a Caucasian female was found in the forest surrounding the resort.
Negeri Sembilan state police chief Mohamad Mat Yusop said officials are in the process of determining whether the body could be Nora.
The discovery follows an intensive search by more than 300 people and international police teams.
The Lucie Blackman Trust, which helps families searching for missing people overseas, said the body is "likely" to be that of Nora.
The identity of the body has not yet been confirmed.
"At this time we cannot confirm it is Nora," the charity said.
"However it sadly seems likely.
"Investigations are under way to confirm identity and cause of death."
The teenager's family had appealed for anyone with information, with a £10,000 reward offered for information leading to her being found.
The schoolgirl from London was first reported missing from her family's holiday resort near Seremban, Malaysia last Sunday.
Her father raised the alarm after discovering that Nora was not in her bedroom when the family woke up.
Her family maintained throughout the search she had been abducted, saying it was out of character for her to wander off.
Police said leading the investigation had refused to rule out a "criminal element".
Speaking on Sunday, Nora's mother, Maebh, spoke of her gratitude to the rescuers.
She said: "We see you working so hard and also praying with us and being with us."
A fundraising page set up by members of her extended family raised more than £100,000 in an effort the find the teenager.
The fundraiser came as an emergency hotline was set up to gather intelligence on the whereabouts of Nora.
A week after her disappearance, the National Crime Agency and the Metropolitan Police joined search teams in Malaysia to find the teenager.
A local shaman, regarded as spiritual figures by some, also helped with the search to find Nora.