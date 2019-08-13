Body found in Malaysia as search teams hunt for missing British schoolgirl Nora Quoirin

Nora was missing for more than a week from her family's holiday resort. Credit: Family Handout

A body has been found in the search for missing British schoolgirl Nora Quoirin. The 15-year-old, who was born with learning difficulties, was reported missing from her family's holiday resort in Malaysia more than a week ago. Police said the body of a Caucasian female was found in the forest surrounding the resort. Negeri Sembilan state police chief Mohamad Mat Yusop said officials are in the process of determining whether the body could be Nora. The discovery follows an intensive search by more than 300 people and international police teams.

Nora has been missing for more than a week, despite a huge search operation. Credit: Family Handout

The Lucie Blackman Trust, which helps families searching for missing people overseas, said the body is "likely" to be that of Nora. The identity of the body has not yet been confirmed. "At this time we cannot confirm it is Nora," the charity said. "However it sadly seems likely. "Investigations are under way to confirm identity and cause of death." The teenager's family had appealed for anyone with information, with a £10,000 reward offered for information leading to her being found.

Missing Nora pictured with her mother Meabh. Credit: Family Handout

The schoolgirl from London was first reported missing from her family's holiday resort near Seremban, Malaysia last Sunday. Her father raised the alarm after discovering that Nora was not in her bedroom when the family woke up. Her family maintained throughout the search she had been abducted, saying it was out of character for her to wander off. Police said leading the investigation had refused to rule out a "criminal element".

Nora's mother spoke of her gratitude to those looking for her daughter. Credit: Family Hanout / AP