Deaf children under-achieving in A-levels, charity warns

Deaf children are struggling at every stage of their education with 44% of deaf pupils achieving two A-levels compared to 63% of hearing pupils, a charity said. The National Deaf Children’s Society (NDCS) said the problem affects deaf children across England throughout their education because they arrive at secondary school having already fallen behind. The charity wants Education Secretary Gavin Williamson to introduce a bursary to train hundreds of specialist teachers who can provide one-on-one support for deaf children, as well as their families and teachers, from diagnosis right through to the end of their education.

The NDCS analysed the Department for Education’s 2018 exam results for pupils up to the age of 19, and found it showed that just 44% of deaf pupils achieved two A-levels or equivalent, compared to 63% of hearing pupils. On average, deaf children also fell an entire grade behind their hearing classmates at GCSE-level, the charity said. Less than three quarters of them (73%) will gain five GCSEs or equivalent by age 19, compared to 88% of hearing children. The situation is worse for English and Maths, with only half (52%) of deaf pupils gaining five GCSE passes or equivalent when those two subjects are included, compared to 76% for hearing pupils, the charity said. Less than half of deaf children (43%) reach the expected standard for reading, writing and maths at Key Stage 2, compared to three quarters (74%) of other children. There are similar concerns at Key Stage 1, with just over half (53%) of deaf children reaching the expected standard compared to 84% of their classmates.

