Disruption continues after Hong Kong demonstrators take protest to airport

One of the world’s busiest airports is struggling to reopen after thousands of Hong Kong pro-democracy protesters crowded into the main terminal. Hong Kong International Airport said in a statement that Monday’s demonstration “seriously disrupted” airport operations. Around 200 flights were cancelled at the airport and the departure hall was filled with those unable to leave on Monday.

Protesters surround banners that read: “Those on the street today are all warriors!” Credit: Vincent Thian/AP

Protesters have shown no sign of letting up on their campaign to force the region’s chief executive Carrie Lam’s administration to respond to their demands. No new violence was reported, although the city is on edge after more than two months of near-daily and increasingly bloody confrontations between protesters and police. Software engineer Joydeep Chakravarti, whose connecting flight to San Francisco was cancelled late on Monday, expressed frustration that he was told to leave the airport when he wanted to stay inside the terminal.

A traveler leans on her bag while browsing her smartphone at the departure hall of the Hong Kong International airport Credit: Vincent Thian/AP