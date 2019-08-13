Dozens of firefighters tackle tyre shop blaze in east London

Ten fire engines and around 70 firefighters are tackling a tyre workshop fire on High Street North in Manor Park.

The single storey unit has been badly damaged by fire as a number of gas cylinders have exploded due to the heat.

People from neighbouring properties have been evacuated, with residents being asked to avoid the area

The Brigade was called at 2151 and the fire was under control by 2318.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.