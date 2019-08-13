Employment hits record high but unemployment figure also grows

The number of people in employment rose by 115,000 to 32.81 million in the three months to June.

The number of people in employment has hit record highs in the UK however new figures have also revealed a significant increase in unemployment. Employment rose by 115,000 to 32.81 million in the three months to June, reaching a new high for people in work, the Office for National Statistics said. However, unemployment also significantly increased, as more people were considered economically inactive. The UK’s level of unemployment rose 31,000 to 1.33 million for the quarter, as the rate of unemployment increased to 3.9%. The rise in unemployment was the biggest the UK has seen since 2017.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Both unemployment and employment rose, as the number of people aged between 16 and 64 considered economically active continued to slide, falling by 47,000 to 8.56 million for the period. The rise in employment was significantly higher than economists predicted, having forecast an increase of 65,000, but the rate of unemployment was also higher than expected. The percentage of women aged between 16 and 64 in work rose to 72.1%, the highest rate on record. Job vacancies fell by 20,000 to 820,000 over the period, the lowest figure in more than a year. Average earnings, which include bonuses, increased by 3.7% compared with 3.4% in the previous month. The chancellor said the new figures "are another sign that despite the challenges across the global economy, the fundamentals of the British economy are strong as we prepare to leave the EU". Sajid Javid added: "Every person deserves the chance to succeed and provide for their families through a steady income.

The rise in unemployment was the biggest the UK has seen since 2017.