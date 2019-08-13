False teeth found in man's throat eight days after they went missing during minor operation

A 72-year-old man who went to hospital complaining of a sore throat was found to have his pair of false teeth that had gone missing eight days earlier stuck in his larynx.

The retired electrician had undergone a minor operation to remove a benign abdominal wall lump, but returned to A&E six days later coughing up blood and with a throat so painful he had been unable to swallow solid food since being under general aesthetic.

Doctors treated him for a lower respiratory tract infection and discharged him with antibiotics and mouthwash.

But it soon became apparent he had been brushed off and he was forced to return to A&E two days later with worsening pain in his throat, still coughing up blood and with a hoarse breathy voice.