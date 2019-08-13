'Fast-tracked' court hearing to decide if PM can force through no-deal Brexit by suspending Parliament

The prime minister's option of proroguing Parliament in order to get no deal is to be challenged in court. Credit: PA

A fast-tracked court hearing will decide whether the prime minister can legally suspend Parliament to force through a no-deal Brexit, after a judge in Scotland agreed to set a timetable. More than 70 MPs and Peers have banded together to call on the Scottish courts to rule that suspending Parliament to allow the UK to leave without a deal would be "unlawful and unconstitutional". The anti-Brexit campaigners filed a petition at the Court of Session in Edinburgh attempting to block Boris Johnson from being able to prorogue Parliament, and called for the case to be heard before the October 31 Brexit deadline. At a preliminary hearing, Judge Lord Raymond Doherty agreed to expedite the timetable for the legal challenge to take place, setting the date for the substantive hearing as Friday September 6. As ITV News Political Correspondent Paul Brand says, that makes the first week back in Parliament, rather hectic.

The campaigners had requested for a Scottish court to hear the case because the equivalent in England does not sit over the summer. Lord Doherty rejected the campaigners' attempts to have the whole hearing before one court to speed up the process, rather than the normal legal procedures. "It's a case that requires expedition but there is a requirement for fairness to both sides," Lord Doherty said. The financial liability in the case was set at £30,000 for each side, with the government's lawyer persuading the judge to raise it from the £5,000 the campaigners wanted under a protective expenses order (PEO).