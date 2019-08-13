Giving children antibiotics could cause more harm than good, research suggests

Giving children two or more courses of antibiotics in a year makes further doses 30% more likely to fail, a study has suggested.

Researchers from Oxford, Cardiff and Southampton universities looked at the dangers of overprescribing antibiotics for common respiratory tract infections such as coughs, sore throats or earache.

Preschool children given more than two doses in a year were more likely to find the next course less effective and end up needing further treatment, including being admitted to hospital, the study found.

“When children receive more antibiotics their likelihood of re-consulting a health professional is affected and inadvertently increases clinical workload,” said Dr Oliver van Hecke, from the University of Oxford.

The research, published in the British Journal of General Practice, involved analysing the electronic patient records of more 250,000 preschool children held in the Clinical Practice Research Datalink.

The experts said antibiotic resistance could be to blame for the results, but also pointed to a lack of awareness of the limited role of antibiotics in many childhood infections, causing parents to seek further treatment unnecessarily.