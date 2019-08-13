Manchester trio named 'heroes' for detaining suspect after woman stabbed to death and another injured in Sydney

Three Britons have been described as "heroes" for apprehending a knife-wielding man in Sydney, moments after he allegedly stabbed a woman to death. Footage posted online appears to show a suspect standing on a vehicle roof, holding a knife aloft and shouting, before being taken down by bystanders, who trapped him using chairs. Police and witnesses said the knife-wielding man yelled "Allahu akbar", or "God is great", and attempted to stab several people in the Australian city before being arrested. Although the incident is not being treated as terror-related, the suspected knifeman was described by police as a "lone actor" who may have some terrorist ideologies.

Police are investigating after a man tried to stab multiple people in Sydney. Credit: AP

"Information was found on him [the suspect] that would suggest he had some ideologies related to terrorism," New South Wales (NSW) Police Commissioner Mick Fuller said. Adding: "But he has no apparent links to other terrorist organisations." Police added that the body of a woman was "found inside a unit on Clarence Street, Sydney, about 3.15pm [6.15am BST] today. "Officers from Sydney City Police area command are on the scene and will conduct inquiries into whether the incident is linked to an earlier stabbing at a hotel on the corner of Clarence and King streets."

Paul O'Shaughnessy talks about stopping the stabbing from happening. Credit: AP

Lee Cuthbert, Paul O’Shaughnessy and Luke O’Shaughnessy, all from Manchester, were working in the area when they heard the man attempting to stab several people outside, according to the Sydney Morning Herald. Mr Cuthbert told the Australian paper: "We had a window open to get some air in and then we just heard the commotion … we looked out and saw him on top of a car, wielding a knife, and we all just kind of reacted from there. "We just tried to get down as quick as we could. "You don’t think, you just kind of react really, it was surreal, very, very surreal. "We all kind of chased, worked together, but it was Luke who was the real hero. "He pursued him the hardest and managed to get a grip of him." The trio, who all work at a recruitment agency in the city, helped tackle the man alongside an Australian colleague.

Police are still investigating the circumstances around the stabbing. Credit: AP

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison praised the "brave" people who tackled the knifeman. He posted on Twitter: "The violent attack that took place in Sydney this afternoon is deeply concerning. "The attacker is now in police custody following the brave actions of those who were present at the scene and able to restrain him. "The motivation for this attack has not yet been determined as police are continuing with their enquiries. "Our thoughts are with all of those who have been impacted by this violent attack.”

