Midlands binman surprises woman on her 100th birthday

A Midlands binman has told ITV News how he fulfilled a special pledge to an elderly woman on his round.

Ben Bird promised Dorothy Ballard - also known as Mercy - he would bring her a cake if she reached her 100th birthday.

And when Dorothy reached the milestone this week and received a telegram from the Queen, Ben kept his word.

Dorothy was overjoyed to see the binman walk up her garden path with a surprise birthday cake singing 'Happy Birthday' along with two colleagues., telling Ben they would be "best friends" from now on.

Ben told ITV News: "I talk to her every Thursday from 8am to 8.10am and every time I walk up her garden path she will be there waiting for me.