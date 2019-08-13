- ITV Report
Royal Mint's new Paddington Bear 50p coins to enter circulation
New 50p coin designs featuring Paddington Bear at some of London's most iconic landmarks will soon be popping up in people's pockets.
Coins featuring the loveable bear from Peru - along with his famous red hat and blue coat - are due to enter circulation in the coming weeks, the Royal Mint.
The first design of Paddington Bear outside the Tower of London will be printed at the Royal Mint in Llantrisant, South Wales on Tuesday.
There will also be a new design of Paddington bear outside St Paul's Cathedral, which will also be circulated soon.
The new 50p designs will be entering general circulation in the coming weeks, the Royal Mint said.
It comes after the Royal Mint released new coins celebrating 60 years of Paddington Bear in 2018.
Paddington Bear was first created in 1958 by Michael Bond.
To celebrate the historic anniversary, the Royal Mint printed coins of Paddington outside his namesake station, and another coin with guards outside Buckingham Palace.
The new Paddington at the Tower coins have also gone on sale on the Royal Mint's website.
Prices include £10 for a “mint condition” brilliant uncirculated finish coin and £850 for a gold coin.
Nicola Howell, director of consumer coin at the Royal Mint, said: “Following the huge popularity of the coins featuring the much-loved bear last year, we thought it was only right that Paddington continued his adventures around London on UK coinage.
“Paddington Bear is a massive part of British popular culture and is a favourite amongst fans of all ages, who we’re sure will be looking out for him in their change, the first of which will go into tills in the Royal Mint Experience.”