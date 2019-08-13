Royal Mint's new Paddington Bear 50p coins to enter circulation

New Paddington Bear coins will enter circulation, including one showing Paddington at the Tower of London. Credit: PA

New 50p coin designs featuring Paddington Bear at some of London's most iconic landmarks will soon be popping up in people's pockets. Coins featuring the loveable bear from Peru - along with his famous red hat and blue coat - are due to enter circulation in the coming weeks, the Royal Mint. The first design of Paddington Bear outside the Tower of London will be printed at the Royal Mint in Llantrisant, South Wales on Tuesday.

A silver proof coin shows Paddington Bear visiting the Tower of London Credit: Royal Mint/PA

There will also be a new design of Paddington bear outside St Paul's Cathedral, which will also be circulated soon. The new 50p designs will be entering general circulation in the coming weeks, the Royal Mint said. It comes after the Royal Mint released new coins celebrating 60 years of Paddington Bear in 2018. Paddington Bear was first created in 1958 by Michael Bond. To celebrate the historic anniversary, the Royal Mint printed coins of Paddington outside his namesake station, and another coin with guards outside Buckingham Palace.

A silver proof 50p depicts Paddington Bear at St Paul’s Cathedral Credit: Royal Mint/PA