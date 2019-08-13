Nora Quoirin: Timeline following the disappearance of the British schoolgirl in Malaysia

A body found in the hunt for Nora Quoirin is 'likely' to be the 15-year-old, the Lucie Blackman Trust has said. Credit: Family handout/PA

A body found in the search for Nora Quoirin in Malaysia is “likely” to be the missing London schoolgirl, according to a charity supporting the 15-year-old's family. The Lucie Blackman Trust, which helps families searching for missing people overseas, said that while it cannot confirm that the body is Nora's, "sadly seems likely". Nora, who was born with learning difficulties, was reported missing from her family's holiday resort near Seremban, around an hour south of capital Kuala Lumpur, on August 4. The teenager, who has a Northern Irish mother and French father, was understood to be travelling on an Irish passport.

Meabh Quoirin with her daughter Nora Quoirin. Credit: PA

Here is everything that has happened in the search for Nora:

August 4: Nora is reported missing after her father discovers she is not in her bedroom at the Dusun Resort at around 8am on Sunday. The window was also open in the room that Nora had been sharing with her two siblings. Family friend Catherine Cook says it is "out of character for Nora to go wandering off".

August 5: The Lucie Blackman Trust says that Malaysian police are treating Nora’s disappearance as a potential abduction, but officers deny there is any foul play involved. However, speaking to press on Monday afternoon, Che Zakaria Bin Othman, deputy police chief of Negeri Sembilan, says: “So far there’s no indication of foul play, however investigations are still ongoing.”

Rescuers with loud hailers play a recording of Nora’s mother into the jungle Credit: Lai Seng Sin/AP

August 6: Nora’s family say they believe she has been abducted. In a statement they continue: "We are especially worried because Nora has learning and developmental disabilities, and is not like other 15-year-olds. “She looks younger, she is not capable of taking care of herself, and she won’t understand what is going on. “She never goes anywhere by herself. "We have no reason to believe she wandered off and is lost.”

Meabh Quoirin, Nora's mother, spoke to the media several times in a bid to find her daughter. Credit: AP

August 7: Police say they are analysing unidentified fingerprints found in the family’s hotel suite. The prints were at an open window in a downstairs hall, not in the bedroom upstairs where the girl was sleeping with her siblings, deputy police chief Che Zakaria Othman says. August 9: Police investigate whether footprints found in the forest where Nora went missing belong to the teenager. State fire and rescue department assistant director Ahmad Mukhlis Mokhtar tells journalists: “Previously, our detective canines had spotted footprints, but when we conducted a search there, we couldn’t find her.” Nora’s family also reveal more about her condition, holoprosencephaly, a failure of the brain to develop properly during pregnancy, meaning she needs help with everyday aspects of life. Search crews also play recorded messages from Nora's mother, Meabh, through the forest in an attempt to reach the youngster. The family say in a statement: “Nora is not like other teenagers. She is not independent and does not go anywhere alone. “Nora can read like a young child, but she cannot write more than a few words. "She has a good memory but she cannot understand anything conceptual. "She is unable to do maths and so things like money are impossible to manage. “She cannot make or receive phone calls independently.”

Nora Quoirin's family issue a plea to find their daughter on August 9. Credit: AP

August 10: Nora’s family thank the search teams involved since the teenager’s disappearance. Her mother and father, Meabh and Sebastien Quoirin, say: “To be with us here, it means the world to us. "We are so grateful for everything that you are doing for us, everyone who is helping here and not from here. “We are extremely impressed by the effort, your expertise, your dedication and we hope you find Nora. “And thank you so much.” August 11: Nora is missing for a week, with hundreds of rescuers still involved in the search operation.

The area where Nora went missing was in dense forest. Credit: AP

August 12: A visibly emotional Ms Quoirin makes a further appeal for her daughter to return home. She tells television reporters: “Nora is our first child. “She has been vulnerable since the day she was born. “She is so precious to us and our hearts are breaking. "We are appealing to anyone who has information about Nora to help us find her.” A reward of £10,000 – donated by an anonymous Belfast business – is made available for information leading to Nora’s safe return.

