Three men prosecuted for fly-tipping waste that cost £100,000 to clear

Illegal fly-tipping site at Hulbert Road, Havant, Hampshire. Credit: Environment Agency/PA

Three men have been fined for fly-tipping waste which included rubbish collected from a church and a housing association. The Environment Agency said that it cost £100,000 to clear the rubbish illegally dumped at the site in Hulbert Road, Hampshire. Daniel Worboys of Rubbish Clearance Portsmouth, Jason Newman of What A Load Of Rubbish and Sidney Simpson of S&S Clearances each pleaded guilty to dumping waste illegally at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court.

The prosecution followed an investigation by the Environment Agency into the fly-tipping site discovered in September 2018. A spokesman for the Environment Agency said: “The Environment Agency found orchestrated dumping of household and commercial waste by trespassers. “They found waste forming around 40 different tips from many small vehicles. “The waste site caused problems for the environment with some of the waste catching fire, causing toxic smoke and some of the waste had entered the local stream. It cost around £100,000 to clear the site.” Worboys, 31, was sentenced to 12 weeks’ imprisonment suspended for 12 months and ordered to pay £1,500 compensation. Jason Newman, 48, was sentenced to 12 weeks’ imprisonment suspended for 12 months and ordered to pay £1,000 in compensation and Sidney Simpson, 42, who was sentenced to 12 weeks’ imprisonment suspended for 12 months and pay £1,000 in compensation.

